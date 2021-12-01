City bus hits pedestrian at Carlisle and Menaul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a city bus on Wednesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says it happened on Carlisle and Menaul and the pedestrian was transported to UNM Hospital.

APD says northbound Carlisle at Menaul is currently closed as they investigate. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.