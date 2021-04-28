City bus driver attacked by 2 men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents of Albuquerque Public School students are being asked if they want their child to be part of random COVID-19 testing. Parents of all in-person learning students will receive a survey on May 3. Parents will have the option to decline the testing but student involved in sports are required to participate through their athletic program.

The New Mexico Public Education Department is requiring schools to test 1% of the in-person students each week until summer break. Right now, schools that have four Rapid Responses in 14 days are required to close but businesses that have four, but take part in regular testing, are not. KRQE News 13 asked state officials if the rules for schools will change to be more aligned with the business rules, they said at this point, no. They expect to discuss the issue more in future press conferences.