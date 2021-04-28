City bus driver attacked by 2 men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque bus driver was attacked by two men Wednesday morning. A city transit spokesperson says when the men boarded the bus near Central and Atrisco, one tried to bring a gas-powered leaf blower on board. The driver told them they couldn’t for safety reasons.

The men started to argue with the driver then one of them hit the driver, causing him to bleed from the head. The two men left the area and the drive went to the hospital for evaluation. No information was provided about the suspects.

