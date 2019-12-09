City breaks ground on West Central median project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The West-Central corridor is getting a facelift.

“The city has made a commitment to remake its streets that are both beautiful and serve the needs of the neighborhoods as they pass through,” said City Councilor Klarissa Pena.

Ten years ago, the city started applying for federal funding to improve streets throughout Albuquerque. On Monday, the city broke ground on a median project from Unser to 98th Street.

They plan to design crosswalks and street lighting, plus new storm drains. Officials say the improvements will make the area more attractive and hopefully spur development.