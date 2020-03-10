Live Now
City breaks ground on tiny home village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials broke ground on the county’s tiny home village on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Indian Center provided the land along Zuni to build 30 tiny homes for the homeless. People who want to live in the village will have to apply and pay a small fee.

The village is considered transitional housing and will give residents the opportunity to get back on their feet.

“This neighborhood this community stepped up to do their part. and they’re providing a model of how they should work, across governments, across political arguments, across dollars, across neighborhoods to each take on our responsibility to help the residents in our community that might not be as fortunate as we are,” said Councilor Pat Davis.

The project is expected to be complete by October.

