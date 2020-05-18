City breaks ground on Singing Arrow Community Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city broke ground on a new space for residents in southeast Albuquerque. Construction for the Singing Arrow Community Center near the Albuquerque Foothills started Monday.

The community center will have a game room, crafts room, kitchen, and computer room along with other amenities. Officials say the area is home to a diverse group of individuals and hopes the center will meet everyone’s needs.

“What this community center is going to do is bring elements of this diverse community together and interact with each other and I think that’s really important,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a Monday news conference.

The long term plan also includes an archaeological open space site. The project is expected to be complete by August 2021.

