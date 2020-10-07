City breaks ground on new pump station in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city started a new project aimed at protecting Martinez town from the flooding they’ve dealt with for more than a decade. Tuesday, the city broke ground on a new pump station.

“Historic but often overlooked neighborhoods like Barelas, Martineztown, and Santa Barbara have been promised flood relief for almost 20 years now. In the meantime, they’ve been hit by devastating floods time and again,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release. “Today we’re going from planning to reality, and putting the fear of devastating floods behind us.”

Right now, there are temporary detention ponds and a 1960s pump station to help monitor flooding. Those will be replaced to provide permanent flooding relief. The project will cost $17 million.

According to the same news release, the Marble/Arno Pump Station and Detention Pond also comes with neighborhood improvements including:

New wider sidewalks

New area water and sanitary sewer lines

Attractive perimeter walls around the pump station to add to the community’s history and character, and

Large deciduous trees, small flowering trees, and other greenery designed for our climate.

The city says construction is expected to last about 15 months and is set to be completed in late 2021. The city also says the new pond will be 24-acre feet, bigger than the existed 13-acre foot pond. It will have a 30-foot wet well and a 24-foot pond to the force main, which carries excess water to the North Diversion Channel, and the existing pond will be filled in according to the news release.

