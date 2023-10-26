ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency has spent more than $1M on the West Central Community and Commercial Plaza. Thursday, Nuevo Atrisco kicked off construction for the project’s next phase of development. The goal is to enhance the previous space and create community in the area. “We’re really happy to see a project like this come to fruition that’s going to enhance west Central, the westside…all sorts of new amenities,” said Terry Brunner, director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

City contributions to the construction include $1.8M in general obligation bonds.