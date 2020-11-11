City audit highlights more issues with Albuquerque Police’s overtime policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks after APD announced it would overhaul its overtime policies with the focus on a former officer, a newly published city audit shows it’s not just one officer collecting large sums of overtime pay. A report from the City of Albuquerque’s Office of Internal Audit shows between July 2019 and June 2020, several department employees made nearly six figures in overtime pay on top of their normal full-time salary.

According to the newly-published audit, four officers were paid at least $90,000 dollars of overtime by working about around 38 extra hours a week. Auditors found two of those employees made more than $100,000 in the last budget year.

In an interview Tuesday, Albuquerque Police Communications Director Gilbert Gallegos told KRQE News 13 Tuesday the findings of the audit were “concerning.” He also says the problem has been compounded in part by a lack of officers on the force.

“I think especially with the nosedive in the number of officers manning the streets of Albuquerque over the 10 years, as the number has reduced over those 10 years, the department has become more reliant on overtime to make up the difference,” Gallegos said. “I think the city struggled with it for quite a few years, the reliance on overtime, [it] rose in conjunction with that, costing millions of dollars and that’s just how the city managed policing in this era.”

The recent city audit was finalized on October 28, one day after APD announced a series of what it called “overtime restrictions and accountability measures.” That announcement also focused on now-former Officer Simon Drobik as a source of “overtime abuse.”

Aside from Drobik, APD says there are no allegations of fraud tied to officers who earned more than $90,000 in overtime in the last budget year (fiscal year 2020). However, the audit suggests other issues.

In one example, the audit found more than 64 instances of officers being overpaid. In those cases, auditors say the employees were paid for scheduled hours instead of hours they actually worked.

In response to the audit, APD says it will claw back any overpayments. The department also says it’s putting in more supervisor-lead overtime approval processes.

“We are looking at supervision at every level of the department to make sure that they’re doing a better job, and I think it was lacking in the past,” Gallegos said. “A better job of ensuring those officers are working legitimate overtime, they’re working every hour of it and they’re doing a service, doing the public a service by utilizing that overtime.”

APD says it will also start spot-checking officers’ time cards for accuracy and will now be limiting officers to 25-hours of overtime per week. The state auditor is also continuing its review of APD’s overtime practices.

On average, the city has shelled out around $18 million in overtime to APD officers each year over the past two years. That represents between 8-10% of the department’s budget. The entire audit is available below: