City asking artists to create black, white ‘zebra’ artwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is partnering with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and the International Balloon Museum to showcase local ‘zebra’ art. Interested artists are asked to submit black and white original artwork, in all mediums, for a future exhibit at the International Balloon Museum and online. The exhibition is inspired by launch directors who wear all black and white during Balloon Fiesta. The city says the artwork does not need to directly relate to ballooning.

The following are the submission requirements for artwork:

Email your art submission to zebras@cabq.gov

Post your image to Instagram using the hashtag #blackandwhiteabq

Image must include title, artist, medium, and dimensions in description and/or filename

All submissions must include an active contact either by email or Instagram handle.

By submitting you agree to have your artwork posted online and on Instagram with provided credit and copyright given to the artist.

Artists may submit up to six pieces for consideration but they must be submitted in individual emails or Instagram posts to be considered as separate entries.

The artwork must be uploaded by 5 pm on May 16. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/balloonmuseum/collections-exhibitions/all-black-and-white.