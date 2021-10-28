City announces restriping of Kimmick Dr. to reduce cut-through traffic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is restriping a popular westside street in an effort to cut back on speeding at the intersection of Unser and Kimmick. People who live in the nearby subdivision say drivers were using the neighborhood to bypass traffic on Unser.

“Restripe Kimmick Dr. to include two bicycle lanes and decrease vehicle travel lanes to two single lands in each direction,” said City Council President Cynthia Borrego.

The city is working on a $27 million expansion of Unser. It would widen a 2.7 mile stretch from two lanes to four to also alleviate the heavy traffic there.