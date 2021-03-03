City announces contract for electric vehicle charging stations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new city partnership is bringing more electric charging stations to the metro. With the help of Paradise Power Company, the city is breaking ground on 18 new electric car charging stations. “We’re making big changes for a cleaner, healthier Albuquerque, and adding new EV charging stations tears down a big barrier to help our residents go electric,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release.

According to a news release, the charging stations are part of a larger initiative by the city to reduce air pollution and transportation contributions to climate change. The city says the stations will make it easier to drive EVs and plug-in hybrids for owners living in or traveling through Albuquerque – filling in service gaps along Interstate 40, Paseo del Norte, and Interstate 25.

The stations will be located at the following city facilities: Central and Unser Library, Albuquerque Balloon Museum, North Domingo Baca, and Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Centers, Los Altos Golf Course, Explora, and stations will also appear in on-street parking spots in Nob Hill. Once done, there will be 34 EV charging stations. The project should be finished in the summer.

The city says the EV charging stations are adding on to the Keller administration’s work on sustainability, others include the following: