City announces completion of Taylor Ranch median project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has wrapped up work on its beautification project in Taylor Ranch. The project added new median landscaping on Taylor Rancho Road between Calle Norteña and Homestead. The community even got to pick the plants and flowers that were planted in the medians.

One Taylor Ranch resident, Ms. Carol Goodwin, was personally cleaning up the medians that were full of dog waste and other litter until city council toured the medians and agreed they needed help. “They were just an eyesore!” Ms. Goodwin said in a news release. “My effort started five years ago and nothing was moving forward, then one day I called Cynthia, she started working on the issue right away. These medians turned out more beautiful than I had imagined.”

According to a news release, Goodwin contacted City Council President Cynthia D. Borrego in 2018, discouraged by the state of the medians in her neighborhood.

“It has truly been a great opportunity to work at the grassroots level in the Taylor Ranch Neighborhood with Carol Goodwin, who encouraged my office early in my term, to look to her vision for landscaping Taylor Ranch Road,” said Council President Borrego in the same news release. “I’m proud to say that today Ms. Goodwin’s vision for her community is becoming a reality. I would like to dedicate today’s celebration of the project to Ms. Carolyn Goodwin and her vision to improve the neighborhood. Thank you, Ms. Goodwin and Director Montoya, for shepherding this project to its fruition.”

According to a news release, the median landscaping project follows Department of Municipal Development’s ‘Stately line of Trees with Planting Pockets’ median landscaping template and MRWM Landscape Architects designed and Lee Landscaping constructed Taylor Ranch median’s landscaping at a cost of $575,584.14.

“Nicely landscaped medians mean a lot to the community and bring a sense of pride,” said DMD Director Pat Montoya in a news release. “We are proud to play a role in bringing this project to fruition.”