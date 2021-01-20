City announces 3 finalists for APD police chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has narrowed its search for a new police chief to three candidates. One of the finalists is the current acting chief Harold Medina who has stepped in since former chief Mike Geier was fired in September of 2021.

Another candidate is Clinton Nichols, the Chief of Police in Commerce City, Colorado. Nichols served in the Marine Corps before starting his career in law enforcement in the early ’90s.

The third candidate is Joseph Sullivan who most recently served as deputy commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department. He retired last year and had worked for the department for more than 30 years.

The city is holding a public webinar to meet the candidates Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021at 1:30 p.m. Please click this URL to join: https://cabq.zoom.us/j/94484287961. The city is also encouraging the public to provide suggested questions they have for the finalists. Email the questions to chiefsearchinput@cabq.gov. View resumes of the finalists here.