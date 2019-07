ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City employees with the Office of Equity and Inclusion are heading back to work, trying to build a more diverse workforce.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the city of Albuquerque is making improvements with diversifying the workplace. They say the city already has more female, Native American and black employees than it did a year ago.

The city will also soon receive money from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to use toward outreach and diversity.