ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A better picture is coming to light of what it would take for the city to bring a United Soccer stadium to Balloon Fiesta Park.

Right now, the park’s master plan doesn’t allow for a stadium.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael explained to councilors the steps necessary for a zoning change. Those steps would include meeting with surrounding neighborhoods and Balloon Fiesta managers, noise and traffic studies, and an environmental impact review.

If the change is approved, the city would lease the land to the team to build a privately-funded stadium.

Any public dollars used for the project, Rael said, would go toward general park improvements like water and sewer lines.

Two years ago, Albuquerque voters rejected a bond question that would have paid for a city-owned soccer stadium.