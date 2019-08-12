City adds new westside homeless shelter pick-up location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city continues to try to tackle homelessness. Monday, it added another pickup spot for its westside shelter.

City officials announced God’s Warehouse in the International District will now become the second spot for drop-offs and pick-ups. Before, Coronado Park near I-40 and Second Street was the only location that could take people to the shelter.

Right now, there are 400 beds at the Westside Shelter with 150 beds not being used, so the city hopes this gets more of the homeless off the streets.

“We understand that we’ve got to deal with this issue across the city. The more decentralized we can have pick-ups, the more we can utilize the westside shelter,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The city hopes to add more pickup locations in the future.