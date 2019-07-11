City adds new e-scooter drop zones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s now easier to scoot in more parts of Albuquerque. The city has approved new drop zones for the Spin e-scooter pilot program that launched in May.

Some are serving Uptown, scattered near Louisiana and Indian School. Others are along West Central, at Old Coors and Atrisco. People who KRQE News 13 spoke to on the westside had mixed reactions to seeing the scooters.

“There’s a lot of people that come by wherever you put them. I see a lot of them missing because everybody is using them. Yeah, this is a good spot here,” one local said.

“Pretty much every day there’s an incident around here, so probably bringing the scooters around here wouldn’t be the safest,” another local said.

The new zones are in addition to those already in Nob Hill, Downtown, and the International District. The city is continuing to explore other potential drop zones as well.