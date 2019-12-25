City adds additional signage near site of multiple ART-related crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month since the launch of the ART bus system, one particular intersection has stood out as a crash magnet. Now, the city is hoping new signs will help solve the ongoing problem.

Of the 11 ART crashes so far, three have been at the intersection of Central Avenue and 52nd Street, including a scooter making a left-hand turn against the red arrow, slamming into the side of a bus. Another crash involved a pickup driver who did the same thing, at the same spot.

There was also another crash when an undercover police officer made the very same turn. In each case, the bus had the right of way, and the other driver had a red arrow.

The city monitored the area and has decided to put in new signs, hoping that this will make it clearer for drivers.