City adding median along ART corridor in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is doing more to make sure drivers stay out of the ART lanes. The city had already added curbs down the middle of most of the route on central — but had left out the popular Nob Hill neighborhood until now

Changes are on the way for Central Avenue in Nob Hill and the new addition will keep most people from driving into the ART lanes. “I’ve seen it happen a few times definitely. It will be nice to keep that down to a minimum,” says business owner Jordan Gateley.

The city has already added stretches of pin curbs down the middle of Central along the ART route to keep drivers from making illegal turns through the dedicated bus lanes. But Nob Hill didn’t get the curbs because the city said there weren’t as many crashes in the area. So Friday, KRQE News 13 asked the city what changed.

“This was always in the plans there isn’t anything different about this this has always been in the plans eventually to get done,” says Transit Spokesperson Rick DeReyes.

The city Transit Department says what’s being installed from Girard to Carlisle are more than pin curbs, it’s a median. “It probably fits the landscape a little better there are some medians there that are landscaped and they want that to match. Second of all, they want to increase the safety and ensure the easiest possible way for drivers to get used to art and not actually cross,” DeReyes says.

Local business owners say they hope the addition will keep drivers in the area safe. “I think anything to discourage people from crossing into those lanes would be a good thing,” Gateley says.

The transit department say the cost for the new median is $205,000.

