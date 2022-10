ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Stacker) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.

The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Albuquerque, NM metro area using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

27. Pena Blanca, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$5,360 (+2.4%)

5-year price change: +$78,747 (+51.3%)

Typical home value: $232,372 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

26. Mountainair, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$16,860 (+16.1%)

5-year price change: +$78,747 (data not available)

Typical home value: $121,767 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

25. Moriarty, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$23,800 (+17.6%)

5-year price change: +$49,882 (+45.7%)

Typical home value: $159,145 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

24. Estancia, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$26,212 (+20.7%)

5-year price change: +$50,795 (+49.7%)

Typical home value: $153,074 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

23. Belen, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$35,483 (+23.2%)

5-year price change: +$81,677 (+76.3%)

Typical home value: $188,720 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

22. Rio Communities, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$36,213 (+20.1%)

5-year price change: +$93,730 (+76.5%)

Typical home value: $216,309 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

21. La Jara, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$37,795 (+23.2%)

5-year price change: +$93,730 (data not available)

Typical home value: $200,893 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

20. Tijeras, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$37,806 (+10.4%)

5-year price change: +$155,668 (+63.2%)

Typical home value: $402,029 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

19. Carnuel, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$38,895 (+15.2%)

5-year price change: +$122,202 (+71.1%)

Typical home value: $294,145 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

18. Ponderosa, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$40,496 (+17.4%)

5-year price change: +$122,202 (data not available)

Typical home value: $273,198 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

17. Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$40,786 (+13.2%)

5-year price change: +$122,202 (data not available)

Typical home value: $348,660 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

16. Cochiti Lake, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$43,767 (+19.5%)

5-year price change: +$119,560 (+80.4%)

Typical home value: $268,178 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

15. Albuquerque, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$43,981 (+16.2%)

5-year price change: +$121,565 (+62.5%)

Typical home value: $315,965 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

14. Algodones, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$46,352 (+14.8%)

5-year price change: +$135,745 (+60.9%)

Typical home value: $358,738 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

13. Jarales, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$46,567 (+27.6%)

5-year price change: +$94,616 (+78.3%)

Typical home value: $215,440 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

12. Los Lunas, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$46,777 (+21.1%)

5-year price change: +$115,198 (+74.9%)

Typical home value: $268,977 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

11. North Valley, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$47,441 (+14.5%)

5-year price change: +$144,317 (+63.0%)

Typical home value: $373,533 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

10. Sandia Park, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$47,578 (+11.3%)

5-year price change: +$170,730 (+57.6%)

Typical home value: $467,202 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

9. Cedar Crest, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$48,961 (+13.0%)

5-year price change: +$155,627 (+57.7%)

Typical home value: $425,401 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

8. Bernalillo, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$51,148 (+18.5%)

5-year price change: +$132,169 (+67.4%)

Typical home value: $328,261 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

7. Bosque Farms, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$55,132 (+18.1%)

5-year price change: +$140,669 (+64.2%)

Typical home value: $359,626 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

6. Jemez Springs, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$55,166 (+21.7%)

5-year price change: +$131,791 (+74.1%)

Typical home value: $309,678 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

5. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$56,264 (+21.0%)

5-year price change: +$141,347 (+77.3%)

Typical home value: $324,315 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

4. Peralta, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$56,500 (+21.2%)

5-year price change: +$135,669 (+72.4%)

Typical home value: $322,994 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

3. Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$80,994 (+14.9%)

5-year price change: +$205,947 (+49.2%)

Typical home value: $624,246 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

2. Corrales, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$86,881 (+15.2%)

5-year price change: +$258,032 (+64.6%)

Typical home value: $657,574 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

1. Placitas, New Mexico