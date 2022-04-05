ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque wants your help collecting valuable data for scientists. The annual City Nature Challenge begins this month.
The global initiative calls on people all around the world to take photos of plants and wildlife around the city, and share them online using the iNaturalist app. All of Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia Counties are included in the Albuqerque region. It runs April 29- May 2.