ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids at Explora were treated to a performance from Cirque Du Soleil. Two performers from Cirque Du Soleil’s Ovo performed for kids in full costume. Ovo dives into a day in the life of insects giving the kids an interactive experience about insects.
After the performance the kids had a chance to talk with the performers and interact with different insect exhibits. Cirque Du Soleil’s Ovo will be at the Rio Rancho Events Center March 3 – 6.