Ciqlovia event encourages alternative transportation around the city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday marked the city’s annual Ciqlovia event. The annual street party aims to promote active lifestyles and alternative transportation.

The event also offers community education for people interested in cycling and other outdoor activities. “This year, more things are online. You can still utilize those tools on our websites. Basically, we really want our community to get out, move around, and have fun,” said student Delilah Marquez.

Similar events are held around the world. This was the ninth year the event has been held in the city.

