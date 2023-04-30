ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation and not-for-profit Run Fit teamed up to host the first Annual Cinco de Mayo Run.

Those who participated in the event had the choice to run a 10K, run or walk a 5K, or take part in the Kid’s-K.

“Cultural center hosts performing arts. We have a virtual arts center, which is our museum, and our history or literary arts, which hosts a library and genealogy center, and all of it sits within this 20-acre campus,” said National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation President and Ceo John Martinez.

After the run, those in attendance were treated to free entertainment and a chance to check out the cultural center. Funds raised from Saturday’s event will support the National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Center.