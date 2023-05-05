ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, La Parada and Farm and Table are hosting a Cinco de Mayo folk art festival event on their beautiful North Valley property. The event highlights amazing folk art vendors with over 40 uniquely talented local artisan vendors and free workshops.

Cinco De Mayo Folk Art Fest, Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 8917 4th Street NW, 87114. This is a free family event, with artisans from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with 40+ Local Artisan Vendors. Music, workshops, face painting, and food from street food and Sanchez Tacos. For more information visit shoplaparada.com.