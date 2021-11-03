Cibola National Forest Christmas tree permit sales to begin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas tree cutting permits are going on sale Monday, Nov. 8 for the Cibola National Forest. Permits for the Magdalena, Mountainair, and Mt. Taylor Ranger Districts will be available through Thursday, Dec. 30, and are available at district offices and online through recreation.gov.

In a press release, forest officials state that each permit is good for one Christmas tree and two trees per household may be purchased. It costs $10 for up to a 10-foot tree, $12 for up to a 12-foot tree, and $15 for up to a 15-foot tree which is also the maximum height allowed. The cutting period for permits will be from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

Purchases can also be made by phone by calling any of the district offices. Permits can be mailed to customers or be made available for curbside pickup by the close of business the next day. Credit cards or debit cards are needed for orders to be made by phone.

Christmas tree permits can be purchased at the following locations:

Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Supervisor’s Office: 2113 Osuna Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 (505)346-3900 Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Magdalena Ranger District Office: 203 1st Street, Magdalena, NM 87825 (575)854-2281 Hours are weekdays 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountainair Ranger District Office: 40 Ranger Station Rd. Mountainair, NM 87036 (505)847-2990 Hours are weekdays frm 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Taylor Ranger District Office: 1800 Lobo Canyon Road, Grants, NM (505)287-8833

All fourth graders can receive a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative while supplies last. All eligible fourth graders can receive an Every Kid Outdoors pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a year. The Forest Service states that in order to become eligible for a free Christmas tree permit, the Every Kid Outdoor passcode must be provided at the time of purchase and can be acquired through recreation.gov.

Safety procedures have been put in place for permit sales at office locations and masks are required within all Forest Service offices.