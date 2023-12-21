ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands – Sandia Ranger District will host a Women in Wildfire Camp for individuals interested in exploring a career in wildland firefighting.

The camp will be held March 8 to 11. Participants will gain a greater understanding of the challenges and responsibilities of wildland firefighting. Classwork will consist of online training modules, where participants will learn about wildland firefighting strategy and safety.

During field training, participants will get hands-on experience. Successful participants will receive the beginning certifications needed to start a career in wildland firefighting. Time and travel may be paid depending on the program, and equipment is provided.

Applicants must be at least 18, in order to be selected.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2024. For more information and a link to the application visit: Southwest Region – Women in Wildland Fire Camp – Select Program Location: Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands.

For additional questions on the Cibola Women in Wildfire Camp, contact Alexis Santariga at alexis.santariga@usda.gov 505-346-3905, or Luke Holden luke.holden@usda.gov 505-379-9502.