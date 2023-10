ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Cibola High School has postponed its homecoming dance.

Last night, the principal sent a letter to families saying, “In light of recent rumors of threats at this weekend’s homecoming dance, and today’s events, we feel that it is in the best interest of students and staff to postpone the dance.”

The school will re-evaluate the situation in a few weeks and reschedule the dance.