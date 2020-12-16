Church’s mattress donations to benefit residents of Tiny Home Village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Tiny Home Village is a new approach to homelessness in New Mexico. It is inspired by the basic philosophy that housing alone will not solve homelessness but community will.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 30 new mattresses to the Tiny Home Village and its residents. Robert Saxton, the church’s stake president discusses the donation and the work they are doing throughout the community.

The Tiny Home Village is a transitional housing project that creates a shared-living environment where residents who have been experiencing homelessness enter the village to live in a home of their home in a safe and secure community. The village features private sleeping quarters as well as shared areas that include the kitchen, dining, living area, and bathrooms.

Financial donations are only accepted to support the basic needs of the village and its residents. Online monetary donations will help to welcome home and establish a village resident. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at abqindiancenter.org.

The village will be accepting residents by winter 2020. For more information on the Tiny Home Village, visit bernco.gov. For additional information on the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, visit comeuntochrist.org.

