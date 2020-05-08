Churches say they’ll take precautions when re-opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the potential end of the state’s stay at home order on May 15, churches are getting ready. They’re trying to figure out how to serve the public in person, safely and responsibly.

While grateful for online services the past few months, area church-goers are eager to get back to in-person services. “I am excited to go back. I do love seeing everyone and my pastor there,” Samantha in Albuquerque said.

“It’s been very different since we can’t see each other personally and I like it, I like that we still have the contact. But, it’s just so different and I’d rather be there to see all the people and interact with everyone,” another church-goer, who didn’t want to be named, said.

Most people said their respective churches haven’t shared any plans on how to resume bigger, in-person services. Many are wondering what they will look like.

“I assume it will be seats farther apart. Maybe in clusters where family groups can sit closer than non-family groups, I don’t really know. I’m wishing it was back three months ago,” Barbara Morris, a church-goer in Albuquerque, said.

“It will be much better being there in person. But, I don’t know when that will be or how that will look,” the church-goer that chose not to be named said.

While many expect safety precautions to be in place, not everyone is ready to ditch streaming services and head into church right away. “I think I’ll wait a little while. I don’t think I’ll rush out to anything that opens up because we just don’t know,” she said.

“I think it depends on my parents but if it were up to me, I think I would want to go right away because I really do miss my church a lot,” Samantha said.

Sagebrush Church said it will have safety precautions like distanced seating, no self-serve coffee at services, and increased cleaning. Legacy Church has signs up blocking off every other row to ensure families attending are distanced. It also plans to clean in between services and to not pass out printed materials but rather have a place where worshipers can pick them up.

Many churches said they are still figuring out how to put on worship if the state does require a limited occupancy. If that’s the case, Legacy Church said it’s talking to constituents about possibly watching services in an ‘overflow’ area or attending other, less-crowded service times.

Churches said another challenge of re-opening is figuring out how to safely operate children centers. KRQE reached out to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to see how they’re planning to re-open churches safely but did not hear back.

