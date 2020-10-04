Church says pastor tested negative for COVID-19 after attending White House event

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A large New Mexico church claims a pastor has taken multiple COVID tests, after visiting the White House last weekend when President Trump introduced his U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee. Several attendees of that event have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pastor Skip Heitzig from Calvary Church was in front of an audience Sunday conducting his sermon, a week after that White House event. The church says he has already tested negative once and is awaiting results from a second test.

A spokesperson with Calvary Church confirmed with KRQE Sunday morning Pastor Heitzig was at the White House event. He says the pastor was tested that day at the White House with his test coming back negative. He says Heitzig was tested again, earlier this week and they’re waiting for those results.

But the spokesperson told KRQE the pastor is feeling well and does not have any COVID symptoms. The church streamed Heitzig on social media preaching at the church Sunday morning and Saturday night as well as Wednesday night.

One former member of the Calvary Church questions why Heitzig isn’t in quarantine as he waits for his second test to come back. “To actually go, and put yourself in a place where you’re supposed to be watching over people and taking care of them and actually putting them in harm’s way, that really upsets me,” said Travis Brown.

The spokesperson from the church told KRQE they take COVID-19 seriously and are creating healthy environments for church gatherings. The latest public health order states that people who tested negative within 72 hours of returning to New Mexico do not have to quarantine.

Neil Ortiz, the Chief Pastoral Officer emailed KRQE this statement below regarding the pastor: