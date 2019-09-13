Church group to buy historic fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has found a buyer for a historic Albuquerque fire station.

The Hellenic Community of New Mexico, the group that runs the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, is interested in acquiring the Highland Fire Station. It was the second-ever fire station built in Albuquerque, but it’s been vacant since 2012.

If approved by the city council, the station will go for $195,000. KRQE News 13 attempted to reach the parish council about what they have planned for the building but did not hear back.