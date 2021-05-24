Church community mourns death of Albuquerque priest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is mourning the death of an Albuquerque priest who was killed in a crash that is believed to have been caused by street racers. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles were reportedly racing on the night of Friday, May 21 when one hit a car carrying Reverend Graham Golden and Brother Lorenzo Romero.

The pair had been pulling out of the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey. Golden was killed in the crash and Romero was injured but is expected to recover.

It’s unclear if authorities have identified any suspects. Archbishop John C. Wester has issued the following statement regarding the death of Fr. Graham.