Church community mourns death of Albuquerque priest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is mourning the death of an Albuquerque priest who was killed in a crash that is believed to have been caused by street racers. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles were reportedly racing on the night of Friday, May 21 when one hit a car carrying Reverend Graham Golden and Brother Lorenzo Romero.
The pair had been pulling out of the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey. Golden was killed in the crash and Romero was injured but is expected to recover.
It’s unclear if authorities have identified any suspects. Archbishop John C. Wester has issued the following statement regarding the death of Fr. Graham.
It is with profound sadness that we in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe heard the news of Father Graham Golden’s tragic death as a result of a car accident this past Friday night. I extend to Abbot Joel Garner, O. Praem., and all the Norbertines, our deepest sympathy and assurance of prayers during these days of grief and loss. Father Graham lived the charisms of the Norbertines fully and with great enthusiasm. He was deeply contemplative and energetically apostolic. He found the time to be present at just about every archdiocesan event, meeting, celebration, and liturgy one could imagine. He sat on numerous boards and was always available to help. He was filled with a contagious joy and at the same time, capable of plumbing the depths of human struggle and challenge. I cannot even imagine how much he will be missed by his beloved community at Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey. He will be missed by all of us in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe as well and by all those whose lives he touched – and there were many. Eternal rest grant unto Father Graham, O Lord. May he rest in peace. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.Archbishop John C. Wester