Christmas tree recycling available at 3 Albuquerque locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Monday, Dec. 28, the City of Albuquerque reports its Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation, and PNM will be recycling real Christmas trees for free at three locations in the city. No artificial trees will be accepted.

PNM Vegetation Management crews and Parks and Recreation staff will grind trees into mulch chips which the city states can then be used to provide a better growing environment for plants and residential landscapes. Residents can pick up the mulch for free while supplies last.

“Last year, Burqueños helped to recycle over 7,500 Christmas trees and we are looking forward to another successful event this year,” said Matthew Whelan, director of the Solid Waste Management Department. “Through this event we are able to keep trees out of the landfill and offer the mulch to residents for reuse in their gardens while supplies last.”

Trees can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, December 28 through Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the following locations:

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE, 768-3930

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE, 768-3925

Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera Dr NW, 836-4449

Residents are asked to please remove all bags, tree stands, decorations, and lights from the trees before dropping them off. There is a limit of five trees per resident and no commercial customers are allowed.

The City reports they will also be collecting non-food donations for cats and dogs for the Animal Welfare Department. Collections will only take place at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center location.

