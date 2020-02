ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be February, but the Christmas spirit is still alive on Bicycle Boulevard.

At least, that’s what it looks like at Silver and Princeton where someone improperly disposed of a Christmas Tree by carefully propping it up in the middle of the roundabout.

Someone reported the tree to Albuquerque’s 311 portal on Monday and the city has opened a case to have it removed.