ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many New Mexicans, it isn’t Christmas without tamales. However, one business ran out within hours of opening on Sunday.

Every year, El Modelo on 2nd Street dominates in the tamale business. This year, they sold out within three hours of opening.

Dozens of people lined up by 5 a.m. for their fix.

In 1929, before El Modelo became a restaurant, it was a three-room home owned by Carmen Garcia. That’s when Garcia decided to dedicate one room of the house as a tortilla factory.

According to their website, El Modelo was sold to Virginia Chittim in 1985. Today, she owns and operates the local landmark.