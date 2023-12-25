ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque girl who helped pass a state law that will go into effect next week got a very special surprise on Christmas.

“Best Christmas ever,” said Hope Burnett.

Recently turned eight-year-old Hope Burnett got a life-changing gift this holiday season.

The gift came after a surprise visit from Santa at her clinical checkup three weeks ago.

Staff at the Hanger Clinic said Santa asked them and those at the Timothy J Piazza Memorial Foundation for a favor to make the young girl’s wish come true.

“He reached out to us after Hope had left and said that he really wanted to make this special Christmas gift of hers happen. Then he explained that she wanted to have a running leg,” said Prosthetist Gabrielle Brodehl.

“Apparently, Hope had made it clear that she wanted her running foot to fit inside of a tennis shoe,” she said.

That’s exactly what she had under the tree on Christmas.

Hope has been using a prosthetic leg since she was just 18 months old. She was born without her right leg at the hip.

She asked for this leg, so she could play with her friends.

However, insurance currently only covers one prosthetic, making it difficult to get a second device covered since the price can range from $8,000 to $20,000.

“Hope worked so hard last year to make the health bill pass, and her efforts are going to help change outcomes for hundreds, if not thousands, of New Mexicans starting this coming year,” said Brodehl.

The law goes into effect next week, and it makes New Mexico insurance companies help pay for the cost of a second custom device.

Now, those who helped make the gift possible are happy to see what she can do next.

“Ecstatic, like anyone would that we are able to start accomplishing new things and unlimiting our potential for doing more and more were really excited,” said Brodehl.

Those at the clinic said the running leg should last her about two years depending on how fast she grows.