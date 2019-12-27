Christmas recycling gets into high gear

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – This is the craziest time of the year for package delivery drivers, it’s also the craziest time of the year for the people who deal with all those boxes once you’re done with them.

Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department said from Thanksgiving until the end of the year is when their 200 garbage and recycling truck drivers and their 16 recycling drop-off sites are at their busiest.

“These drop off sites, we pick them up twice a day, every day and sometimes we’ll send a third pick up depending on if they get too full and we also send one of our clean city crews to kind of clean up the area around it,” said Matthew Whelan, with the ABQ Solid Waste Department.

Whelan wants to remind people to be mindful of what they’re actually recycling.

“What’s not recyclable is wrapping paper is not recyclable, tanglers aren’t recyclable, tinsel, your lights aren’t recyclable,” said Whelan.

Whelan said sometimes the best thing to do is just throw it in the trash. “We always tell people when in doubt, just throw it out,” said Whelan.