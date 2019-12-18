Christmas Holiday Closures 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, some offices and services will be closed and altering their normal hours of operation throughout Albuquerque. Most of City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

City of Albuquerque Services

ABQ RIDE, Sun Van, ART bus services are closed on Dec. 25. They will be operating on an abbreviated weekday schedule on Dec. 24 and a regular weekday schedule on Dec. 26. Click here to view ABQ Ride holiday service.

311 Citizen Call Center is closed

Animal Welfare Shelters and adoption centers are closed Dec. 25.

The Small Business Office will be closed on Dec. 25.

Trash & Recycling

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, Dec. 27.

Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Community Programs

All community centers close at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed on Dec. 25.

Child Development Centers will be closed on Dec. 25.

Health and Social Service Centers will be closed on Dec. 25.

Senior Centers will be closed on Dec. 25.

Cultural Offerings

The Albuquerque Aquarium, Botanic Garden and Zoo will be closed Dec. 25.

River of Lights is closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

KiMo Theatre is closed on Dec. 25.

All public libraries close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and are closed on Dec. 25.

The Albuquerque Museum and the Balloon Museum are closed on Dec. 25.

Recreation

Shooting Range Park will be closed on Dec. 25.

Open Space Visitors Center will be closed on Dec. 25.

Golf courses will be closed on Dec. 25.

Swimming pools close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed on Dec. 25. Outdoor pools are closed for the season.

All national forest offices in New Mexico will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The Albuquerque International Sunport will be open through the holidays. It will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Click here for more information.

The Elena Gallegos Open Space and Tingley Beach fishing ponds will be open Dec. 25.