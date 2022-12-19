ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westside families are trying not to let the work of vandals dampen the holiday spirit after their hard work decorating their homes was undone in seconds. Surveillance video shows three people running up to the Gomoll residence on Albuquerque’s westside Friday night and destroying their holiday decorations. Decorations they’ve had for nearly 20 years.

Corey Gomoll said the same thing happened last year and earlier this year someone went after his Easter decorations. “Came outside, all of these decorations were ripped out of the floor, over here on the driveway, thrown out on the street,” said Gomoll.

He said he didn’t understand why people would go out of their way to destroy his property. Thanks to help from neighbors and friends, Gomoll was able to repair his decorations just in time for Christmas. “As you can see there’s duct tape everywhere, big old holes in it but he is still standing and he will be for a long time from now,” said Gomoll.

Another home in the nearby Montecito estates neighborhood was also hit this weekend by vandals and it was all caught on camera. The homeowner said this was the first time something like this has happened to her.

Meanwhile, another westside neighborhood that’s known for its holiday decorations wasn’t safe either. Nate Bywater said it happened around 2 a.m. In the surveillance video, you can see someone throwing a white Christmas tree to the ground and running off.

“A large majority of the neighborhood had been hit by vandals, decorations had been smashed in the yards, thrown in the streets, ran over, inflatables had been popped,” said Bywater.

One neighbor was left with nearly $2,000 worth of damages to a 14-foot-tall tree with lights and musical features. The owner, who had $2,000 worth of damages will be filing a police report. The families said they had received an outpouring of offers from the community to help repair the damages.