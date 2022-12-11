ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People came out to the Ventana Ranch neighborhood Saturday night for some classic, Christmas cars. One of the neighbors who organizes the display said it’s all about bringing the community together during the holidays.

Neighbors got together to show off some decorated classic cars, and bring some transformer fun like Bumblebee and Optimus Prime for people to enjoy.

“For the holiday cheer, for the joy. I mean, you look at all these kids are smiling, everyone’s happy, running around. It’s a great opportunity for the community to get together, to meet new people but also to celebrate the holiday season,” said neighbor Nate Bywater.

The display also had QR codes for people to donate to a local, 83-year-old veteran neighbor known as Mr. Christmas who has put on an elaborate holiday display in the community for nearly 20 years.

The money raised is helping pay for Mr. Christmas’ medical bills. Funds will also help repair his roof, which has been strained due to the Christmas display, and fix up his vehicle.