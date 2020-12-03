‘Choose One’ campaign encourages residents to become more involved with community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is asking community members to make a positive impact in Albuquerque by being more involved. Choose One is a new campaign aimed at encouraging residents to pick one thing that can help within the city.

“This year has been tough on so many in Albuquerque. We have developed a deep and powerful resilience over centuries of challenge. In the face of it all, we are driven by our love of family to step up and ask every day, ‘How can I help?’ By participating in the Choose One campaign through volunteering, supporting causes we believe in, or serving in ways that keep our neighbors safe, we can all make a difference and bring light to our community,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release from the city.

Officials suggest volunteering, donating to city organizations, or even working for the city. According to the same news release, there are other ways you can get involved like becoming a One Albuquerque Volunteer or by donating to the One Albuquerque Fund to aid in important work around homelessness, workforce support and training, community investments, and more.

The Hispano Chamber of Commerce is also working on this project.

“The Hispaño Chamber is grateful to be working with the City on the Choose One initiative—a continuation of a long partnership based on shared values that made us the perfect choice for this push. There is no better time to show the world how resilient our people are in Albuquerque. The Chamber’s COVID initiative ‘#HispanoHelps’ has assisted many of our small businesses and Choose One goes beyond to involve the entire community and move us forward in a thoughtful, meaningful, and generous way,” said Ernie C’de Baca, Director of the Albuquerque Hispaño Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more or how to get involved go to www.chooseone.us.

