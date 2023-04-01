ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a line of people waiting to get their caffeine fix at Expo New Mexico Saturday morning. They were visiting an all-weekend event.

Day one of the 2023 Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest offered a lot for guests to enjoy, not just tasty treats.

They were able to learn the best way to make them at home from chocolatiers and coffee sommeliers. The organizers said they’re expecting a big crowd this year.

“We’ve grown the event. We’ve added a lot of programming, a lot of fun for the family, chocolate lovers, coffee tasters. [A total of] 190 vendors have helped get the word out. So, we’re really expecting some record numbers,” said Dean Strober.

There’s even an Easter egg hunt and a bounce house for the kids. The fest wraps up Sunday. It opens at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.