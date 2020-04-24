Chisolm Trail RV providing care packages for New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking for a safe place to quarantine to ensure their loved ones stay safe, local company Chisolm Trail RV wants to help out.

During times like this, RV’s are proven to be a perfect means of quarantining. Erin Chisolm, Owner of Chisolm says they’ve also been providing care packages to families in need throughout the state. “We’ve gotten close to 45,000 meals delivered to families throughout the state of New Mexico. Close to 3,500 to 4,000, we kind of lost count somewhere in there as to how many families we’ve actually reached,” says Chisolm.

Chisolm teamed up with New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colon to help provide the care packages to the community as well as use trailers as quarantine units. Chisolm says people who would like to help can bring donations and non-perishables to the dealership at 12020 Central Ave SE in Albuquerque or visiting the Chisolm Trail RV website.

