Chisolm Trail RV, local firefighter union donate funds to Make-A-Wish after break-in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Make-A-Wish New Mexico was the victim of a break-in but on Monday, they’re getting a check to help make up for the damage. Chisolm Trail RV raised money all year for local charities including $10,000 put aside for a local firefighter union.

However, Albuquerque Area Fighters IAFF Local 244 said that right now, Make-A-Wish has a greater need so they talked to Chisolm and decided to donate the money to the organization. The thief in the incident got away with roughly $5,000 worth of items.

The Albuquerque Police Department is still investigating.