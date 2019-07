ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The chile roasting season is officially underway.

While chile is normally roasted and sold in mid-September, this season crops across the state are being harvested earlier. “Chile Traditions” in Albuquerque started roasting Thursday. They also gave away free samples to the first few customers.

The hot dry weather has had an impact on this year’s crop and farmers say you’ll see more and more roasters popping up through the end of summer and into early fall.

