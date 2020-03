ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Signature chile brand, 505 Southwestern, is seeing an increase in demand for its chile.

The company is upping its production by 20% at its bottling facility in the Duke City. They say the surge in demand comes as more people buy non-perishable groceries. They say driving is Coronavirus concerns.

They also got a bump in sales about two years ago. That’s when the company was names the official green chile salsa and queso of the Denver Broncos.