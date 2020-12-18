Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico offers support during the holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While joyous for many, the holiday season can be particularly difficult for those who have lost loved ones. New Mexico ranks second in the nation for child bereavement with one in ten children experiencing the death of a parent or sibling by age 18.

At the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico, they offer support for those who are having a difficult time dealing with loss during the holidays. Jade Richardson Bock, executive director of the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico discusses how they are helping New Mexicans cope with grief during the holiday season.

CGC was founded in 2001 by a small group of community members who had experienced untimely deaths in their families. When these families sought grief support services for their surviving children, they realized there was no organization that specialized in helping bereaved youth which is how the organization got its start.

CGC provides age-appropriate peer support groups for children, teens, and young adults ages five to 25 and their caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one at no charge. If you are in need of support or services, visit the Children’s Grief Center website at childrensgrief.org or call 505-323-0478.

