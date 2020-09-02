Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico to hold upcoming golf fundraiser

WATCH: Full interview with Nicole Cosper, board president of Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is in place to help those with cancer and to assist families as they cope with the day-to-day educational, emotional, and financial needs that come along with it. Nicole Cosper, board president of the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico discusses what they do and how the public can take part in their upcoming fundraiser event.

For the last 34 years, CCFNM has participated in the Erin Trujeque Memorial golf tournament fundraiser that usually provides CCFNM with the majority of its budget. However, due to COVID-19, the organization was unable to participate in the fundraiser as they typically have 700 to 800 people attend the event.

CCFNM plans to hold a golf tournament on October 30 at the University of New Mexico to help raise funds. Additional details on the event are not yet available but will soon be posted on CCFNM.org.

You can also make a donation to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico. Every dollar will go directly towards assisting a family in New Mexico.

