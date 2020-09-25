Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico provides kids with wide range of services

WATCH: Full interview with Angus Macpherson, Children' Cancer Fund of NM artist-in-residence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is crucial as it offers children and their families with a multitude of services. Angus Macpherson is the artist-in-residence at CCFNM and discusses the work they do, specifically the projects he’s been helping kids with during COVID-19.

CCFNM provides help to New Mexico children diagnosed with cancer through assistance for transportation costs to and from the clinic, food vouchers to help parents feed their families, scholarship assistance to students who have undergone treatment, mutual support, childhood cancer education, and more.

Any donation to CCFNM helps to make a difference. You can donate online at CCFNM.org.

